Iran allows IAEA surveillance on nuclear sites

Iran to let IAEA service nuclear monitoring cameras after talks with agency head

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Sep 12 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 16:29 ist
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, in Vienna. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Iran is to allow the UN nuclear watchdog to service monitoring cameras at Iranian nuclear sites after talks on Sunday with IAEA head Rafael Grossi, Iranian media quoted the head of Iran's atomic energy body as saying.

"We agreed over the replacement of the memory cards of the agency's cameras," Mohammad Eslami said, quoted by the semi-official news agency ILNA

Iran
United Nations
IAEA
Surveillance
Nuclear
World news

