Iran to stay in nuclear talks till 'strong deal' is reached

Iran will stay in the Vienna nuclear talks until its demands are met and a "strong agreement" is reached, Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Monday.

Talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear pact face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

Also read: NATO chief says Russia may use chemical weapons

"We will remain in the Vienna talks until our legal and logical demands are met and a strong agreement is reached," Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, which makes the decisions in the Vienna talks, said in a tweet.

Tensions have risen since Iran attacked Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Sunday with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies.

Check out latest videos from DH: