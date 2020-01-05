Iran to withdraw from nuclear deal

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Jan 05 2020, 18:04pm ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2020, 18:26pm ist
The nuclear accord between Iran and world powers was agreed in 2015 and the US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018.

Iran will finalise its fifth step back from a nuclear deal later on Sunday, a spokesman said, in retaliation for the US withdrawing from the multilateral accord and reimposing sanctions.

Follow Live Updates of US-Iran Tensions Here

"Regarding the fifth step, decisions had already been made... but considering the current situation, some changes will be made in an important meeting tonight," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in televised remarks, two days after the US killed a top Iranian general in a drone strike.

The nuclear accord between Iran and world powers was agreed in 2015 and the US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Iran
US
Qasem Soleimani
Nuclear deal
Comments (+)
 