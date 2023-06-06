Iran unveils 1st hypersonic ballistic missile: Report

Iran unveils its first hypersonic ballistic missile: Report

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jun 06 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 12:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Iran unveiled what officials described as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported, an announcement likely to heighten Western concerns about Tehran's missile capabilities.

Iranian state media published pictures of the missile named Fattah at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Rahisi and top commanders of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept.

