Iran wants action, not promises, to revive nuclear deal, says Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Tehran wanted action and not promises from six world powers for the revival of their 2015 nuclear deal.
"I have told our negotiators that actions, not promises (by the six powers), are needed for the restoration of the nuclear deal," Khamenei said in a televised speech.
Tehran and global powers have been in talks since early April aimed at bring back Washington and Tehran into full compliance with the deal that former US President Donald Trump exited in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
Also Read | Fires sink Iran’s largest warship and ravage big refinery
In reaction to the sanctions, Tehran has been rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, enriching it to higher levels of fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up production.
While the European Union envoy coordinating the talks on said on Wednesday he believed a deal would be struck at the next round starting next week, other senior diplomats have said the most difficult decisions lie ahead.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine
NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas
Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19
Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’