Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions: Zanganeh

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jul 11 2020, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 17:09 ist
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh. Credit: Reuters

Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of US sanctions imposed on the country, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in a televised speech on Saturday.

"We will not surrender under any circumstances ... We have to increase our capacity so that when necessary with full strength we can enter the market and revive our market share," said Zanganeh.

Hit by reimposed US sanctions since Washington exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran's oil exports are estimated at 1,00,000 to 2,00,000 barrels per day, down from more than 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped in April 2018.

The Islamic Republic's crude production has halved to around 2 million bpd. 

