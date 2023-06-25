Iranian foreign minister confident Russia will get through current events

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a call with his Russian counterpart, said on Saturday he was confident Russia would get through current events in the country, Iran's state media reported.

Amirabdollahian "voiced support for the rule of law in all countries, including Russia - a neighbour and a friend... and said he was confident that Russia would get through this stage," state media said in its report about the phone call with Sergei Lavrov.