Iran's Raisi tells Biden: Iran was freed 43 years ago

Biden, on November 3, vowed to 'free' Iran

  • Nov 04 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 14:54 ist
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi. Credit: AFP Photo / HO / Iranian presidency

Iran's hardline president on Friday said that Iran had been freed by the 1979 Islamic revolution, responding to a vow by US President Joe Biden to "free Iran".

"I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago," President Ebrahim Raisi said in a live televised speech.

Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves. 

