Iraqi forces capture deputy of IS slain leader Baghdadi: Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of Islamic State in charge of the group's finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter on Monday.
"While our [Iraqi security forces] heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said, without providing further details of the operation.
While our ISF heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim, who was in charge of Daesh finance, and a deputy of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
Long live Iraq, and our brave heroes.
— Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) October 11, 2021
Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.
The US state Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of Islamic State leaders it identified including Jasim.
