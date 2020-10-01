Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister condemns Erbil attack

Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister condemns Erbil attack

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Oct 01 2020, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 10:44 ist
Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Credit: Twitter/ @masrour_barzani

Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned Wednesday's rocket attack in Erbil and called on Iraq's federal prime minister to hold those responsible accountable.

"I strongly condemn tonight's rocket attack in Erbil. The KRG will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Kurdistan's stability and our response will be robust," Barzani, who leads the Kurdistan Regional Government, said in a Tweet

"I have spoken to PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi on the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable," he said.

Kurdish
Iraq

