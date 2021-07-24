Iraqi PM announces arrests over Baghdad suicide bombing

Iraqi PM announces arrests over Baghdad suicide bombing

AFP
AFP, Baghdad,
  • Jul 24 2021, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 19:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi announced Saturday that members of a "terrorist cell" suspected of being behind a Baghdad suicide bombing that killed 30 people five days ago have been arrested.

"We have arrested all the members of the cowardly terrorist cell that planned and perpetrated the attack on Al-Woheilat market" in Sadr City, a Shiite suburb in the capital, "and they will be put before a judge today," Kadhemi said on Twitter.

Iraq
suicide bomber
Arrest

