Iraqi PM deploys elite troops to end Baghdad protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered elite counter-terrorism troops to deploy in the streets of Baghdad and use any means to end protests against his government, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday.
The security sources read out a memo from Abdul Mahdi to the commander of Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service telling him to deploy his forces and "use all necessary measures" to end protests in Baghdad.
