Ireland 'cannot' accept global tax reforms: Finance min

Ireland 'cannot' accept global tax reform plans: Finance minister

Around 132 countries have already agreed to the reforms on international taxation

AFP
AFP, Dublin,
  • Jul 15 2021, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 17:13 ist
Rerpesentative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Ireland will not sign up to global tax reform plans, finance minister Paschal Donohoe insisted Thursday, entrenching the Republic's hold-out position as momentum accelerates for a deal meant to ensure multinationals pay their fair share.

Around 132 countries have already agreed to the reforms on international taxation, including a minimum corporate rate of 15 per cent.

On Saturday, finance ministers from the G20 -- 19 largest global economies plus the European Union-backed the historic deal.

But Ireland -- which levies a 12.5 per cent corporation tax rate and is considered by some a "tax haven" -- will not endorse the plans as they stand, Donohoe said.

"What is on the table at the moment is an agreement that Ireland cannot be part of," he told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

"We are committed to the negotiation to see if we can enter the agreement at some point, but I'm making the case for 12.5 per cent," Donohoe said.

"It has been a key feature of our economic policy now for decades."

His comments came after the Irish Examiner reported that Dublin plans to relinquish its 12.5 per cent rate for fear of international "pariah" status.

"Ireland will continue to make the case for the rights of small countries to retain some competitive advantage, but we don't want to be an outlier in terms of a global tax deal," a senior government source was quoted as saying.

The newspaper reported Ireland plans to make concessions on its 12.5 per cent rate -- which has lured numerous US tech and pharma firms to its shores -- as part of a new OECD tax agreement in October.

But Donohoe said agreeing to 15 per cent proposals would create "issues" for "people who've invested in our economy, and have expectations regarding the predictability of our rate in the future."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ireland
European Union
Taxation

What's Brewing

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 