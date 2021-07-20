IS claims responsibility for Afghan capital rocket attack

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in the Afghan capital Tuesday that struck near the presidential palace as the country's leader held outdoor prayers to mark Eid.
"Soldiers of the caliphate targeted the presidential palace... and the Green Zone in Kabul with seven Katyusha rockets," it said in a statement circulated on Telegram.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage
'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'
China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation
Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya
This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars
Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA
China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink