IS claims responsibility for Afghan capital attack

IS claims responsibility for Afghan capital rocket attack

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Jul 20 2021, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 21:04 ist
Afghan security personnel stand guard near a charred vehicle from which rockets were fired. Credit: AFP Photo

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in the Afghan capital Tuesday that struck near the presidential palace as the country's leader held outdoor prayers to mark Eid.

"Soldiers of the caliphate targeted the presidential palace... and the Green Zone in Kabul with seven Katyusha rockets," it said in a statement circulated on Telegram.

Islamic State
Afghanistan
Kabul
Eid prayers
World news

