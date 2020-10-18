Target westerners in Saudi Arabia: Islamic State

Islamic State calls on its fighters to target westerners in Saudi Arabia

Reuters
Reuters,
  Oct 18 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 00:14 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

An Islamic State spokesman called on the militant group's supporters to target westerners, oil pipelines and economic infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

"Targets are plenty ... Start by hitting and destroying oil pipelines, factories and facilities which are the source (of income) of the tyrant government," the spokesman, Abu Hamza al-Muhajir, said in a recorded speech on the militant group's official telegram channel.

He said the kingdom had supported normalisation with Israel by opening its airspace for Israeli flights to neighbouring Gulf states.

The threats surfaced as Bahrain has followed the United Arab Emirates in agreeing last month to normalise ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, which has Islam's holiest sites and is the world's largest oil exporter, has stressed the need to step up efforts to reach a lasting and sustainable peace agreement among the Palestinians and the Israelis.

 

