Islamic State group claims Congo attack that killed 9

Islamic State group claims DR Congo attack that killed 9

More than 20 civilians were reported dead in separate attacks in the country's east over the weekend

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Mar 20 2023, 08:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 08:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Sunday for an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo that killed nine people the day before.

"Saturday, Islamic State fighters launched an armed attack on the village of Nguli," in North Kivu province, the jihadists said in a statement on their news agency Amaq.

More than 20 civilians were reported dead in separate attacks in the country's east over the weekend, at least nine of them killed in Nguli by rebels in the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which is linked to the Islamic State jihadist group, village chief Kambale Kamboso had told AFP.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo
Islamic State

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 