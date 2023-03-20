Islamic State group claims DR Congo attack that killed 9

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Sunday for an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo that killed nine people the day before.

"Saturday, Islamic State fighters launched an armed attack on the village of Nguli," in North Kivu province, the jihadists said in a statement on their news agency Amaq.

More than 20 civilians were reported dead in separate attacks in the country's east over the weekend, at least nine of them killed in Nguli by rebels in the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which is linked to the Islamic State jihadist group, village chief Kambale Kamboso had told AFP.