Israel: 1 killed, four wounded in Tel Aviv attack

1 killed, four wounded in Tel Aviv attack

Officials said four others taken to hospital with moderate injuries

AFP
AFP, Tel Aviv,
  • Apr 08 2023, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 01:22 ist
Israeli officials work at the scene of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv. credit: Reuters Photo

One man was killed and four people were wounded in an attack Friday in central Tel Aviv, Israeli rescue services said, updating a previous casualty toll of two injured.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a brief statement a man had been declared dead and four others were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokesman told AFP  "the terrorist was neutralised, it was a terror attack against civilians, a car ramming attack".

