Israel: 1 killed, four wounded in Tel Aviv attack

One man was killed and four people were wounded in an attack Friday in central Tel Aviv, Israeli rescue services said, updating a previous casualty toll of two injured.
The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a brief statement a man had been declared dead and four others were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
A police spokesman told AFP "the terrorist was neutralised, it was a terror attack against civilians, a car ramming attack".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube