Israel again strikes Hamas targets in Gaza

Israel again strikes Hamas targets in Gaza

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem ,
  • Aug 24 2020, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 13:23 ist
Israeli soldiers battle a blaze in a field close to the southern Israeli kibbutz of Nir Am near the border with the Gaza Strip on June 23, 2020, after it was reportedly set off by incendiary kites flown from the Palestinian enclave. Credits: AFP

The Israeli army said Monday it had again hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight, in retaliation for incendiary balloon and rocket attacks launched from the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has bombed Gaza, run by the Islamist group Hamas, almost daily since August 6, while balloons carrying fire bombs and, less frequently, rocket fire have hit Israel from Gaza.

An Egyptian delegation has been trying to broker a return to an informal truce.

"During the day, explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"In response, a short while ago, IDF fighter jets, tanks and aircraft struck military posts and an underground infrastructure" belonging to Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip, it said.

On Thursday night, Gaza militants fired a dozen rockets at Israel, which responded with air strikes on a rocket-manufacturing plant and underground infrastructure.

Israeli fire-fighters meanwhile continued to put out blazes on farms and scrubland caused by the incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.

Egypt has acted to calm repeated flare-ups of violence in recent years to prevent any repetition of the three wars Israel and Hamas have fought since 2008.

The latest Israeli strikes came just before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo touched down in Tel Aviv to kick off a five-day trip to the Middle East.

His visit will focus on Israel's normalising diplomatic ties with the UAE, seen as a betrayal by many Palestinians, and urging other Arab states to follow suit.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Palestine
Egypt
Mike Pompeo
Tel Aviv

What's Brewing

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

In Covid-19-hit China, life is starting to look normal

In Covid-19-hit China, life is starting to look normal

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

 