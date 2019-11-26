Israel asks Pak to bring 26/11 perpetrators to justice

Israel on Tuesday called upon Pakistan to bring the perpetrators and facilitators of the heinous 2008 Mumbai terror attack to justice.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

"Today we stand by the people of India and remember 166 people, including six Israelis, the victims of Mumbai terror attacks that took place 11 years ago", deputy director-general of Israel's foreign ministry, Gilad Cohen, said in a tweet.

"This heinous attack was carried out by 10 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba", Cohen added.

Six Israelis were killed in the attack when the LeT terrorists also targeted Nariman House, popularly called the Chabad House, a place frequented by Jews, especially young backpackers travelling to India immediately after finishing their mandatory army service.

"All governments, including the Government of Pakistan, must ensure that the perpetrators and facilitators of the attack are brought to justice, fight and condemn all types of terrorism," the Israeli official asserted in his tweet.