Israel bans travel to US over Omicron concerns

Israel bans travel to US over Omicron concerns

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel had bought some time by moving fast to limit travel when Omicron was first detected last month

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Dec 20 2021, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 14:51 ist
Israel has logged 134 confirmed Omicron cases and another 307 suspected cases, the Health Ministry said. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Israel on Monday added the United States to its "no-fly" list, citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the United States, now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.

In a televised address on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel had bought some time by moving fast to limit travel when Omicron was first detected last month, but that this was now waning. He predicted a surge of sicknesses within a few weeks.

Also Read | ICMR designs kit for Omicron detection; invites EOI from manufacturers for its commercialisation

Acting on Health Ministry recommendations, cabinet ministers voted on Monday to put the United States, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey on the no-fly roster, Bennett's office said in a statement.

Israel has logged 134 confirmed Omicron cases and another 307 suspected cases, the Health Ministry said. Of these, 167 were symptomatic, it said.

In a rapid first response to Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong, Israel banned the entry of foreigners on Nov. 25 and has imposed three- to 14-day quarantine orders for Israelis returning from abroad.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
Israel
World news
Naftali Bennett
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Why kids should not have lots of toys

Why kids should not have lots of toys

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

 