Israel court approves Netanyahu-Gantz deal

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • May 07 2020, 04:25 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 04:25 ist
Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved a coalition deal between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz.

The court made the announcement shortly after Netanyahu and Gantz said their new coalition government would be sworn in on May 13, putting an end to Israel's longest political crisis.

Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz

