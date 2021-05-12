Israel-Palestine Conflict: Fears of 'full-scale war' as clashes kill 56

Relentless rocket fire and rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab towns fuelled growing fears Wednesday that violence between Israel and Palestinians that has claimed 56 lives could spiral into "full-scale war". Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz vowed more attacks on Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to bring "total, long-term quiet" before considering a ceasefire. Stay tuned for more updates.
Palestinians denounce 'censorship' of social networks
With accounts deleted on Twitter and content blocked on Instagram, Palestinian social media users say they have been censored from showing the reality of the unrest in Jerusalem.
The eastern part of the holy city has been hit with the worst violence since 2017, with clashes centred around the Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, since Friday.
A relative of Ahmed Daraghmeh, a member of Palestinian intelligence services who was killed by Israeli forces the previous day at the Zaatara (Tapuach) junction south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, mourns as she sits behind Palestinian security forces during Daraghmeh's funeral in the town of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya near Nablus on May 12, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the international community should "give Israel a strong and deterrent lesson” against its conduct toward the Palestinians.
EU chief urges 'de-escalation' after call with Israel president
EU chief Charles Michel on Wednesday called on Israelis and Palestinians to halt fighting and avoid civilian casualties, after speaking with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
Israeli president denounces 'pogrom' in Jewish-Arab city
Israel's president on Wednesday denounced what he described as a "pogrom" carried out by "a bloodthirsty Arab mob", in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, where a state of emergency has been declared.
Putin calls for de-escalation in Israel-Palestinian clashes
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged Israel and the Palestinians to halt fighting in a call with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the world needs to give Israel a "strong" lesson.
"Serious concern was expressed about the continuing clashes and the growing number of people killed and wounded," the Kremlin said in a statement adding that Putin had "called on the parties to de-escalate tensions and peacefully resolve the emerging issues".
Israel vows more attacks to bring 'total, long-term quiet' before any truce
Supporters of Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) carry banners and placards as they take part in a demonstration held in Peshawar on May 12, 2021 to protest against Israel's deadly air strikes launched on Gaza. Credit: AFP Photo
Fears of 'full-scale war' as Israel-Palestinian violence kills 50
Relentless rocket fire and rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab towns fuelled growing fears Wednesday that violence between Israel and Palestinians that has claimed 50 lives could spiral into "full-scale war".
India in touch with Israel after Kerala woman dies in Hamas rocket attack
The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has been in touch with the Government of Israel after a 32-year-old caregiver from Kerala, Soumya Santhosh, was killed in a rocket attack at Ashkelon in the West Asian country on Tuesday.
Palestinians inspect a destroyed vehicle in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Credit: AFP Photo
Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque led to escalation
Following weekend unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, sacred to both Muslims and Jews, militants in Gaza fired barrages of rockets at Israeli cities.
The West Bank clashes came amid the most intense Israeli-Palestinian hostilities in seven years, which have so far killed at least 45 Palestinians, including 13 children, and five Israelis.