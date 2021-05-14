Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: Biden feels Israel's Gaza attacks 'not overreaction'; IDF holds off ground operations

Israel bombarded Gaza with artillery and air strikes on Friday in response to a new barrage of rocket fire from the Hamas-run enclave. Israel Defence Forces tweeted that they had begun attacks "in" Gaza, but later issued a clarification that there was no ground incursion and their artillery brigades were shelling border areas. At least 100 Palestinians have been killed, with nearly all casualties in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli security forces have also been scrambled to contain deadly riots between Jews and Arabs, and projectiles have been fired on Israel from Lebanon. Stay tuned for updates.
Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, images of violence surface from Gaza
In one of the most intense airstrikes in Gaza since 2014, the continuous bombardment by the Israeli military has crippled the Gaza city. So far, 83people have been killed in Gaza and nearly 400 wounded in days of near relentless Israeli airstrikes.
We are dealing with a campaign on two fronts, says Netanyahu
The first front – Gaza. I said that we would exact a very heavy price from Hamas and the other terrorist organizations, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
What is going on in the Israel-Palestine violence?