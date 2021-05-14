Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: Biden feels Israel's Gaza attacks 'not overreaction'; IDF holds off ground operations

Israel bombarded Gaza with artillery and air strikes on Friday in response to a new barrage of rocket fire from the Hamas-run enclave. Israel Defence Forces tweeted that they had begun attacks "in" Gaza, but later issued a clarification that there was no ground incursion and their artillery brigades were shelling border areas. At least 100 Palestinians have been killed, with nearly all casualties in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli security forces have also been scrambled to contain deadly riots between Jews and Arabs, and projectiles have been fired on Israel from Lebanon. Stay tuned for updates.