Israel Parliament to vote on new government on Sunday

Israel Parliament to vote on new government on Sunday, says Speaker

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Jun 08 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 15:48 ist
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin. Credit: AFP Photo

Israel's legislature will vote on Sunday on approving a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Tuesday, a move that will unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving leader.

If the coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist and Arab parties wins the vote of confidence, it will be sworn in on the same day, marking the end of Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister and his replacement by nationalist Naftali Bennett.

Read | Timeline: When will the new Israeli government unseat Netanyahu?

Last Wednesday, centrist Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid announced that he and Bennett, a former defence minister who heads the far-right Yamina party, had formed a broad governing alliance following an inconclusive March 23 election, Israel's fourth in two years.

Under their deal, Bennett will serve first as prime minister, followed by Lapid.

Bennett had urged Parliamentary Speaker Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu loyalist, to hold the Knesset vote this Wednesday, and called on the prime minister to "let go" and desist from any efforts to persuade members of the new coalition to defect and scupper its inauguration.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Naftali Bennett

What's Brewing

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Alternative medicine finds new takers during pandemic

Alternative medicine finds new takers during pandemic

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 