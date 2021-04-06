Israel president nominates Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form government

Israel's president nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday to try to form a government following the latest inconclusive election, but voiced doubt that any candidate can forge a majority coalition.

Read | Israel's Netanyahu on trial as coalition talks ramp up

"I have come to a decision based on the numbers of recommendations (from lawmakers), which indicates that Benjamin Netanyahu has a slightly higher chance of forming a government," President Reuven Rivlin said.

But he stressed that his talks with party representatives had indicated that "no candidate has a realistic chance" of an absolute parliamentary majority.