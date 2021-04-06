Israel prez nominates Netanyahu to try to form govt

Israel president nominates Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form government

Talks with party representatives had indicated that "no candidate has a realistic chance" of an absolute parliamentary majority

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Apr 06 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 15:25 ist
Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: AFP file photo.

Israel's president nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday to try to form a government following the latest inconclusive election, but voiced doubt that any candidate can forge a majority coalition.

Read | Israel's Netanyahu on trial as coalition talks ramp up

"I have come to a decision based on the numbers of recommendations (from lawmakers), which indicates that Benjamin Netanyahu has a slightly higher chance of forming a government," President Reuven Rivlin said.

But he stressed that his talks with party representatives had indicated that "no candidate has a realistic chance" of an absolute parliamentary majority.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu

What's Brewing

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Myanmar protesters spray Yangon red

Myanmar protesters spray Yangon red

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?

When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

 