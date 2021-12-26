Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, tally at 1,118

The ministry also reported another 861 cases with high suspicion of infection with the variant

IANS
IANS, Jerusalem,
  • Dec 26 2021, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 07:29 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Israel has reported 591 new cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, according to the country's health ministry.

It raised the total Omicron cases in Israel from 527 to 1,118, Xinhua news agency qouted the ministry as saying.

It added that 723 of all the infected are returning passengers from abroad.

The ministry also reported another 861 cases with high suspicion of infection with the variant, but the results of their genomic sequencing tests have yet to be received.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Israel has risen to 1,363,577 after 1,775 new cases were added.

The death toll from the virus in Israel remained unchanged at 8,241, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 88 to 90.

Israel
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news
Omicron

