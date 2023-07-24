Israel’s Netanyahu discharged from hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday, Sheba Medical Center's spokesperson said, concluding a two-night stay during which he was fitted with a pacemaker.
Also Read: Fitted with pacemaker, Netanyahu to attend key vote as crisis spirals
A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu's convoy leave the hospital.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world
Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket
Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game
Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years