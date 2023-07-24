Israel’s Netanyahu discharged from hospital

Israel’s Netanyahu discharged from hospital

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Jul 24 2023, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 12:06 ist
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday, Sheba Medical Center's spokesperson said, concluding a two-night stay during which he was fitted with a pacemaker.

A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu's convoy leave the hospital.

 

World news
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu

