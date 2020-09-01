Israel strikes on Syria kill 11, one a civilian

Israel strikes on Syria kill 11, one a civilian

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Sep 01 2020, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 13:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Israeli strikes on Syria killed one civilian, three government troops and seven allied foreign fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday in a new toll.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which had previously put the toll from Monday's strikes at five, said Iran-backed paramilitary fighters were among those killed in the attack on positions south of Damascus.

Israel
Syria
Death

