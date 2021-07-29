'Israel taking NSO spyware allegations seriously'

Israel taking NSO spyware allegations 'seriously', defence minister tells French counterpart

Gantz met Parly in part to share initial findings from an Israeli government assessment of exports to France by NSO Group

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Jul 29 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 01:48 ist
Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz. Credit: Reuters photo

Israel is taking seriously allegations that spyware developed by an Israeli company was used against public figures worldwide, Defence Minister Benny Gantz told his French counterpart during a visit to Paris on Wednesday.

"Israel is taking the allegations seriously ... Israel grants cyber licences only to nation-states and only to be used for the needs of dealing with terrorism and crime," Gantz's office said in a statement after his meeting with French defence chief Florence Parly.

Gantz met Parly in part to share initial findings from an Israeli government assessment of exports to France by NSO Group, which sells the Pegasus spyware

Israel
Benny Gantz
France
Pegasus

