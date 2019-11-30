Israeli air strike on Gaza after rocket fired: army

In a retaliation to a rocket fired from the Gaza strip, Israel launched an airstrike against a Hamas position

  Nov 30 2019
  updated: Nov 30 2019
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli air strike in Deir al-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14, 2019. (AFP Photo)

An Israeli warplane attacked a Hamas position in the Islamist-run Gaza Strip on Friday after a rocket was fired from the enclave at the Jewish state, a military statement said.

It was the third rocket to be fired from the Palestinian territory at Israel in as many days and came two weeks after a deadly flare-up between Islamic Jihad and Israel.

"Earlier tonight, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. In response... an IDF aircraft targeted a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip," the army said.

On November 12, Israel assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip, sparking a two-day flare-up which killed 36 Palestinians. No Israelis died.

Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and until this month's escalation, Israel had held the movement responsible for all rocket fire coming from the territory.

