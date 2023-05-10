Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank

AFP
AFP, Ramallah, Palestinian Territories,
  • May 10 2023, 12:18 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 12:18 ist
This combination of pictures show (top), an aerial view of the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank, on April 30, 2023 and (bottom), a partial view of Maale Adumim, on April 7, 2005. Israel has occupied the West Bank, home to around 2.9 million Palestinians, since the 1967 Six-Day War. Credit: AFP Photo

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians accused of shooting at soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, with the Palestinian health ministry confirming the deaths near the northern city of Jenin.

The ministry identified the two men as Ahmed Jamal Tawfiq Assaf, 19, and Rani Walid Ahmed Qatanat, 24, saying they were "shot dead by the Israeli occupation" in the town of Qabatiya.

In a statement, the army said "assailants opened fire at IDF soldiers from a vehicle".

"The soldiers responded with live fire toward the two assailants and killed them."

"An M-16 rifle and a handgun" were found at the scene, the statement added.

The incident came just one day after a series of Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed three Islamic Jihad militant group leaders and 12 civilians, leaving both sides braced for an escalation.

The latest violence brings to 125 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year.

Nineteen Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP count based on official sources from the two sides.

These figures include combatants as well as civilians, and, on the Israeli side, three members of the country's Arab minority.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

