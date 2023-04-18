Israeli police say 2 wounded in East Jerusalem shooting

Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting

The attack comes after a year of escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence and high tension during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Apr 18 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 14:27 ist
Israeli security forces search for suspects following a shooting attack in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem,Tuesday, April 18, 2023. A Palestinian gunman shot and wounded two Israelis in Jerusalem on Tuesday, police said. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

A gunman opened fire on a vehicle in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, wounding two people slightly, Israeli emergency services said.

The attack comes after a year of escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence and high tension during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which coincided this year with the Jewish Passover holiday.

Israeli police said the suspected attacker opened fire on a vehicle in the Sheikh Jarrah area of East Jerusalem, where there have been severe tensions between Palestinians and Jewish settlers in recent years.

Ambulance services said two people had been hurt and police said they were searching for suspects.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem, which includes the walled Old City and its holy sites, after the 1967 Middle East War in a move not recognised internationally. It sees Jerusalem as its eternal and undivided capital.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state. 

World news
Israel
Palestine
Israel-Palestine Conflict
Jerusalem

