Israeli protesters press on against PM Netanyahu

Israeli protesters press on against PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel is set to hold its fourth national election in two years in March

AP
AP, Jerusalem,
  • Jan 03 2021, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 08:33 ist
People carry signs that read "Go" and "Bibi mouse" as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo

Thousands of Israelis protested again on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding that the long-serving leader resign over corruption charges against him and for allegedly mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Holding signs reading "Go" and "Everyone is equal before the law," the demonstrators crowded a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu's official residence, where they have gathered for months to call for his resignation.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving billionaire associates and media moguls. He denies wrongdoing.

But the protesters say Netanyahu cannot properly lead the country while under indictment for corruption. His trial is set to begin evidentiary hearings in the coming weeks.

Israel is set to hold its fourth national election in two years in March, what will likely be another referendum against Netanyahu as he faces a challenge from defectors within his Likud Party.

The protesters also say Netanyahu and his government have bungled the coronavirus response. The country has seen its economy hit hard by virus restrictions throughout the year and is again under a nationwide if partial lockdown amid surging infection rates.

Netanyahu and his allies have used Israel's widespread vaccination drive, in which more than a tenth of its population has been immunized, to try to undercut the protesters and their cause. They claim Netanyahu is working to end Israel's coronavirus outbreak while they just hold demonstrations. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Protests
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

The good, the bad & the inadequate

The good, the bad & the inadequate

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

 