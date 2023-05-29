Israeli strikes on Damascus overnight

An "Israeli aggression" targeted Damascus overnight Sunday, Syrian state television said, adding that Syrian anti-aircraft defences were used.

An AFP reporter heard explosions in the Syrian capital shortly before midnight local time (2100 GMT).

The official SANA news agency said "the explosions heard in the perimeter of Damascus are due to anti-aircraft fire against enemy targets".

The strikes were the first on Damascus since late March.

The last Israeli air raids on Syria on May 2 left seven dead.

Since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against regime positions as well as Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces, allies of Damascus and arch-foes of Israel.

Israel rarely comments on the strikes on a case-by-case basis, but says it seeks to prevent Iran establishing a foothold on its doorstep.