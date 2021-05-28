Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank clash: Palestinian Health Ministry

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A few hundred Palestinians had gathered near Nablus in the northern West Bank to protest Israeli settlements.

Some in the crowd, with their faces covered by masks, threw rocks at soldiers and burned tires, witnesses said. Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing one man, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli army said they were checking the report.

Tensions remain high in the region despite a ceasefire reached last week between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza that ended 11 days of fighting.