Israel's Netanyahu discharged from hospital after doctors give all-clear

Israel's Netanyahu discharged from hospital

Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Reuters
Reuters, Tel Hashomer,
  • Jul 17 2023, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 00:19 ist
Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors, who implanted a heart monitor, saying he was in good health.

Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation.

His motor convoy was seen departing Sheba as Israeli media quoted his office as saying he had been discharged.

In a video statement on Saturday, a smiling and blazer-wearing Netanyahu said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said additional tests involving a subcutaneous holter had found Netanyahu to be "in complete cardiac health".

The device, which is placed under the skin, will allow Netanyahu's medical team "to continue regular monitoring", according to the hospital statement.

Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday, his office said. 

World news
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu

