Israel's Netanyahu postpones trips to Turkey, Cyprus

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem ,
  • Jul 23 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 15:46 ist
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed trips planned to Turkey and Cyprus after being hospitalized and getting a pacemaker, Israel's N12 news reported on Sunday.

Netanyahu's office had no immediate details on the report.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
World news
Turkey
Cyprus

