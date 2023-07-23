Israel's Netanyahu postpones trips to Turkey, Cyprus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed trips planned to Turkey and Cyprus after being hospitalized and getting a pacemaker, Israel's N12 news reported on Sunday.
Netanyahu's office had no immediate details on the report.
