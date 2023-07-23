Netanyahu to undergo surgery to implant pacemaker

Israel's Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker

Netanyahu, 73, was standing in the video and smiling. He said his doctors assured him he would be discharged from the hospital 'tomorrow afternoon.'

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Jul 23 2023, 05:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 06:00 ist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker overnight between Saturday and Sunday, he said in a video statement released by his office.

"A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must receive a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight," Netanyahu said in the video. "I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors."

Netanyahu, 73, was standing in the video and smiling. He said his doctors assured him he would be discharged from the hospital "tomorrow afternoon."

His office said he would undergo the procedure at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer. Netanyahu was hospitalised there overnight on July 15 for what his office said was dehydration that occurred after he had been on holiday at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

The hospital on July 16 confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said additional tests involving a subcutaneous holter monitor had found Netanyahu to be "in complete cardiac health," though the device would allow his medical team to continue monitoring his health. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

The question after every mass shooting

The question after every mass shooting

Musk urges Twitter users to get verified, earn lots

Musk urges Twitter users to get verified, earn lots

A crusader falls: The humiliation of Kirit Somaiya

A crusader falls: The humiliation of Kirit Somaiya

The sites of violence: Women and communities

The sites of violence: Women and communities

Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate

Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate

Hamilton pips Verstappen for record pole in Hungary

Hamilton pips Verstappen for record pole in Hungary

Manipur University students eye transfer amid violence

Manipur University students eye transfer amid violence

Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh

Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

 