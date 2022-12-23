Italian PM Meloni seeks Ukraine trip early next year

Italian PM Meloni seeks Ukraine trip early next year

Meloni's predecessor, Mario Draghi, visited Kyiv in June with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • Dec 23 2022, 02:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 02:42 ist
Giorgia Meloni. Credit: Reuters photo

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose far-right government backs Kyiv, on Thursday said she wanted to visit Ukraine early next year.

Meloni has reaffirmed support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, although her government includes the far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia parties.

Both Matteo Salvini of the League party and former premier Berlusconi have long enjoyed warm relations with Russia.

"I will call (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy to present my wishes and to organise this trip that I intend to make in the first months of next year," Meloni said during a programme on Italian television Rai 1.

"We are in the period when nearly all cultures around the world celebrate light" while Ukrainians "live in darkness", she said.

Moscow has attacked power plants and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine while the country shivers in the winter cold.

"Just imagine what it would be like to turn everything off during the festive period, even if it's only for an hour: gas, electricity, telephone, television... We would understand... just how much their ability to resist is remarkable," she said.

Meloni's predecessor, Mario Draghi, visited Kyiv in June with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Italy
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

 