Italy's daily coronavirus cases at nearly 3,500

Italy's daily coronavirus cases at nearly 3,500

AP
AP, Rome,
  • Apr 19 2020, 02:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 02:53 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

The Health Ministry in Italy says there were 3,491 new coronavirus cases, nearly identical to the previous day increase in confirmed infections.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 18

There were 482 more deaths, raising the overall official toll to 23,227 in Italy, which has Europe's highest number of deaths.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The country is approaching the end of its sixth week of nationwide lockdown, with people allowed out of their homes only for essential work or buying food and tending to family members. Overall, Italy has nearly 176,000 confirmed cases. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Italy
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 