Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, belched smoke and ashes in a new eruption on Monday, forcing the temporary closure of the airport of Catania in Sicily.
The ash cloud rose 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) into the air above a crator on the south-east of the volcano, the INGV National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology said on Twitter.
The nearby Vincenzo Bellini international airport in Catania closed at lunchtime Monday until further notice, with inbound flights diverted to Palermo.
Ash covered roads, balconies and roofs of towns nearby, Italy's civil protection agency said.
INGV said it had recorded a gradual rise in volcanic-seismic tremor -- induced by escaping gases -- which could be a sign that Etna is heading towards another spectacular burst of fiery lava fountaining, known as paroxysmal activity.
At 3,324 metres (nearly 11,000 feet), Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport
Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match
'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience
India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash
Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England
DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!
A strange scandal and a mystery yogi