Italy's Meloni says no desire to drop Saviano lawsuit

Italy's Meloni says no desire to drop Saviano lawsuit

Saviano, a leading human rights campaigner, went on trial for libel earlier this month for calling Meloni a 'bastard'

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • Nov 29 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 15:01 ist
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Credit: Reuters Photo

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has no intention of dropping her lawsuit against anti-mafia author Roberto Saviano, she told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Tuesday.

Saviano, a leading human rights campaigner, went on trial for libel earlier this month for calling Meloni a "bastard".

Her lawyer suggested at the time she may consider dropping the lawsuit - as she has been urged to by the PEN International writers' association.

If convicted, he could face up to three years' imprisonment, although under Italy's legal system a fine of at least about 500 euros ($520) or a suspended sentence are more likely.

Meloni launched her suit against Saviano following a December 2020 TV interview in which he lambasted her and fellow right-wing leader Matteo Salvini over their attacks on migrant rescue NGOs.

The premier told Corriere della Sera there was no reason she would withdraw the lawsuit now that she was the head of government, saying "everything will be treated impartially given the separation of powers".

"But I also think that a certain type of left should not consider itself above the law," she added.

The trial has been adjourned to Dec. 12. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Italy
Giorgia Meloni

What's Brewing

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

 