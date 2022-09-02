Item at London Heathrow airport Terminal 2 deemed not suspicious after evacuation

London police said on Friday an unattended bag in Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2, which prompted an evacuation, was deemed not to be suspicious, adding the incident had been stood down.
"We were called at 10:47 hrs (0947 GMT) to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport. The area was evacuated as a precaution," local police said on Twitter.
"The item was deemed not to be suspicious and the incident has been stood down."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security
In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault
PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics
NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet
Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads
Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills
China's fab four make history at US Open
Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season
More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days