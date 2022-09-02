Chaos at Heathrow airport over suspicious item

Item at London Heathrow airport Terminal 2 deemed not suspicious after evacuation

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 02 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 18:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

London police said on Friday an unattended bag in Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2, which prompted an evacuation, was deemed not to be suspicious, adding the incident had been stood down.

"We were called at 10:47 hrs (0947 GMT) to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport. The area was evacuated as a precaution," local police said on Twitter.

"The item was deemed not to be suspicious and the incident has been stood down."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Airport
evacuation
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 