Jair Bolsonaro calls Joe Biden's remarks on Amazon 'disastrous and unnecessary'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out Wednesday at US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after he criticized the destruction of the Amazon rainforest in his first debate with Donald Trump.

"As the head of state who has brought Brazil-US relations closer than ever before, after decades of governments that were unfriendly towards the US, it is really difficult to understand such a disastrous and unnecessary declaration," the far-right leader wrote on Twitter.

"What a shame, Mr John Biden! What a shame!" he added, mistaking the former vice president's first name.