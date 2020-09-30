Bolsonaro calls Biden's remarks on Amazon 'disastrous'

Jair Bolsonaro calls Joe Biden's remarks on Amazon 'disastrous and unnecessary'

AFP
AFP, Brasilia,
  • Sep 30 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 22:44 ist
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: AFP

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out Wednesday at US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after he criticized the destruction of the Amazon rainforest in his first debate with Donald Trump.

"As the head of state who has brought Brazil-US relations closer than ever before, after decades of governments that were unfriendly towards the US, it is really difficult to understand such a disastrous and unnecessary declaration," the far-right leader wrote on Twitter.

"What a shame, Mr John Biden! What a shame!" he added, mistaking the former vice president's first name.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil
Joe Biden
Amazon rainforest
US Presidential Elections 2020

