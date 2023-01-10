Bolsonaro didn't ask for citizenship: Italian minister

Jair Bolsonaro has not asked for citizenship, says Italian Foreign Minister

He hasn't asked for citizenship and I don't believe he can have it, as far as I'm concerned," Antonio Tajani said

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Jan 10 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 16:27 ist
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Credit: Reuters

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday he did not believe former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro could obtain Italian citizenship, and neither had he requested it.

"He (Bolsonaro) hasn't asked for it (citizenship) and I don't believe he can have it, as far as I'm concerned," Tajani said in an Italian radio interview.

Brazilian media reported after Bolsonaro's supporters rioted in Brasilia on Sunday that the former president was seeking Italian citizenship.

In other remarks, Tajani said Italy was not hesitating over supplying Ukraine with the SAMP-T missile defence system in its struggle against Russia, but there were technical issues to be ironed out before it could be dispatched.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Italy
Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro
World news
Citizenship

What's Brewing

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

 