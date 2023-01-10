Jair Bolsonaro has not asked for citizenship, says Italian Foreign Minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday he did not believe former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro could obtain Italian citizenship, and neither had he requested it.
"He (Bolsonaro) hasn't asked for it (citizenship) and I don't believe he can have it, as far as I'm concerned," Tajani said in an Italian radio interview.
Brazilian media reported after Bolsonaro's supporters rioted in Brasilia on Sunday that the former president was seeking Italian citizenship.
In other remarks, Tajani said Italy was not hesitating over supplying Ukraine with the SAMP-T missile defence system in its struggle against Russia, but there were technical issues to be ironed out before it could be dispatched.
