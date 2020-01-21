Jaishankar meets Nigerien President, discusses widening bilateral ties beyond energy and water

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou and discussed ways to expand the bilateral cooperation beyond energy and water to include agriculture, skills, health and defence.

Jaishankar, the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit the West African country, arrived in Niamey on Monday on the first leg of his three-day two-nation trip to Niger and Tunisia. The tour is his first outreach to the African continent after becoming Foreign Minister last year.

"Called on President @IssoufouMhm of #Niger. The growing profile of Niger under his leadership is evident in the @UN, @_AfricanUnion @ecowas_cedeao etc. India is proud to partner with Niger in building a convention centre that would support its diplomatic activities," the minister tweeted after the meeting.

"Discussions with the President included widening our cooperation beyond energy and water to include agriculture, skills, health and defence," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met his Nigerien counterpart Kalla Ankourao during which the two leaders held wide-ranging and "productive" talks.

The two sides signed agreements to strengthen the framework of the bilateral relationship.

They also discussed shared challenges of development and security, including the need to combat terrorism.

The External Affairs Minister also met Prime Minister Brigi Rafini.

"A cordial meeting with PM Brigi Rafini of #Niger. Appreciated his sharing of Niger's plans and aspirations. Look forward to our development partnership addressing them," Jaishankar tweeted.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Niamey, a small population of 150 Indians are residing in the landlocked country. Most of them are residing here without their families. They are largely engaged in trading and hospitality related business.