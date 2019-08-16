Jaishankar meets senior US diplomats ahead of UNSC meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday had a meeting with United States Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan in New Delhi – just hours before the United Nations Security Council is set to hold a closed-door consultation on Pakistan's plea to discuss India's recent moves on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

“Glad to receive Deputy Secretary @StateDept John Sullivan. Discussing the deep convergences of our strategic relationship,” Jaishankar posted on Twitter.

He also posted a picture of his meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State.

Sullivan is currently on a tour to New Delhi. He was accompanied by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, during the meeting with External Affairs Minister.

Jaishankar's meeting with the senior US diplomats took place just ahead of the closed-door consultation the Security Council would hold at the headquarters of the United Nations at 7:30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) to take a call on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's plea for bringing the issue of J&K back on the Horse-Shoe Table in the wake of the recent move by India.

China, one of the five permanent members of the UNSC, nudged the council to hold the closed-door consultation on Pakistan's plea to discuss the issue of J&K in view of what it called “unilateral”, “illegal” and “unacceptable”.

The US, another permanent member of the UNSC, did endorse New Delhi's position that its recent decisions to strip J&K of its special status and reorganize the state into two Union Territories were “internal” affairs of India. But it also sought to strike a balance between New Delhi and Islamabad by expressing concern over “reports of detentions” of leaders and others in Kashmir by the security forces of India and urging India to respect “individual rights”.

Jaishankar earlier spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and conveyed to him that India's decisions on J&K were aimed at good governance, peace and prosperity in the region and would have no impact on its de-facto border with Pakistan.

New Delhi is expecting that notwithstanding some recent irritants in bilateral ties, the US would not act against India at the UNSC.

New Delhi has last month strongly refuted US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to play the role of a mediator between India and Pakistan to help resolve the outstanding issues, including the issue of Kashmir.

The UK too remained ambivalent. Russia, however, unequivocally endorsed India’s argument that its decisions on J&K were its “internal” affairs. India is also relying on support from France. Sources in New Delhi said that India had reached out to the 10 other non-permanent members of the UNSC too and sought support to resist attempts by Pakistan and China to bring back the issue of J&K back on the Horse Shoe Table.