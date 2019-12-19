Jaishankar shares Indian perspective on citizenship law

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shares India's perspective on the amended citizenship law with members of American Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2019, 17:50pm ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2019, 18:08pm ist
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks to the media after the 2019 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US, has shared India's perspective on the amended citizenship law with members of American Congress, the ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also asserted that outreach to foreign government on the contentious issue will continue.

He downplayed the decision of some Bangladesh ministers to defer their visits to India, saying much should not be read into rescheduling of these meetings.

At a briefing, the spokesperson also maintained India's stand that Pakistan in is illegal occupation of parts of India when asked about reports that Islamabad was trying to alter status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

