Japan confirms four more virus cases, closes schools

Japan confirms four more virus cases, to close a school for 2 days

Two more cases, a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s, were also confirmed in Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Feb 22 2020, 12:38pm ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2020, 12:38pm ist
In Japan, 99 people have now tested positive for the flu-like illness, which has killed more than 2,300 in mainland China. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Japanese officials confirmed four new coronavirus infections on Saturday as the number of cases outside of China continued to climb.

One of the new cases is a woman in her 60s who is a junior high school teacher in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, according to a prefectural government official.

The woman first showed symptoms on Feb. 12 and was hospitalised on Feb. 19, according to media. She went to work while she had symptoms, so the local government will close her school for two days from Feb. 25.

The second case was a woman in her 30s, also in Chiba prefecture, who has been hospitalised but is not showing any symptoms, the prefectural government official said.

There is no relationship between the two women and it is uncertain how either of them got the virus, the official said.

In Japan, 99 people have now tested positive for the flu-like illness, which has killed more than 2,300 in mainland China.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Japan
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 