Japan confirms four more virus cases, to close a school for 2 days

Japanese officials confirmed four new coronavirus infections on Saturday as the number of cases outside of China continued to climb.

One of the new cases is a woman in her 60s who is a junior high school teacher in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, according to a prefectural government official.

The woman first showed symptoms on Feb. 12 and was hospitalised on Feb. 19, according to media. She went to work while she had symptoms, so the local government will close her school for two days from Feb. 25.

The second case was a woman in her 30s, also in Chiba prefecture, who has been hospitalised but is not showing any symptoms, the prefectural government official said.

There is no relationship between the two women and it is uncertain how either of them got the virus, the official said.

In Japan, 99 people have now tested positive for the flu-like illness, which has killed more than 2,300 in mainland China.