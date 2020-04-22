Tokyo: Eight babies and toddlers catch coronavirus

Japan: Eight babies and toddlers catch coronavirus at Tokyo centre

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 22 2020, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 18:15 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Eight babies and toddlers at a Tokyo care centre have tested positive for the coronavirus after a staff member contracted the disease, its operator said on Wednesday.

Tokyo Saiseikai Central Hospital, which operates the facility, said the affected children had been hospitalised, while another 21 tested negative and were under observation.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The facility is for orphans or children separated from their parents because of possible abuse or neglect.

A staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on April 16, prompting tests for all the children, the hospital said in a brief statement, without disclosing further details.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Tests are being carried out on 46 staff members who are self-isolating at home.

The children who tested positive were not experiencing high fever, local media said.

Japan has so far avoided a huge spread of coronavirus infections, but some medical facilities have suffered in-hospital transmissions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Japan
Tokyo
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: UP man cycles 850 km for his wedding

Coronavirus: UP man cycles 850 km for his wedding

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 